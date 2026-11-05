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Bit-Wizards and TalkingParents move into new Freedom Tech Center headquarters
By Jared Williams,6 days ago
Two homegrown Fort Walton Beach technology companies, Bit-Wizards and TalkingParents, have officially moved into their new headquarters at Freedom Tech Center. The 50,869-square-foot facility follows years of planning and growth for the two companies, which together employ close to 100 professionals and continue to expand. Bit-Wizards was founded in 2000...