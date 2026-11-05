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How octopuses squeeze through tiny openings, step by step
By Nora Bradford,6 days ago
Octopuses have made many a great escape. Remember Inky, who fled from New Zealand’s national aquarium?. The cephalopods can Houdini their way out of tanks and off boats by squeezing through narrow slits and incredibly tiny holes. Now researchers know exactly how some octopuses pull it off. These masterful getaways involve a consistent, step-by-step game plan, researchers report November 5 in the Journal of Experimental Biology.