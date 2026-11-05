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Trump faces new limits on Iran war with Dems in power
6 days ago
Following GOP losses in the midterms, President Trump faces an uphill battle over his Iran strategy as a newly empowered Democratic Congress prepares to use its majority power to potentially restrict military action in the region. Dr. Arman Mahmoudian, Research Fellow at the University of South Florida Global and National Security Institute, joined FOX 35's Garrett Wymer live over Zoom to break down what comes next for the Iran war.