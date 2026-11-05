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MN 1st Congressional District race: Narrow margin won’t automatically trigger a recount
3 days ago
Democrat Jake Johnson declared victory, leading incumbent Republican Rep. Brad Finstad by 323 votes, or 0.1%, in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Minnesota does not automatically order recounts, but because the margin is less than 0.25%, Finstad can ask for a taxpayer-funded recount. The Secretary of State's Office said no recount...