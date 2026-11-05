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Baby dies from measles in Wisconsin
6 days ago
WISCONSIN, USA — An infant died of measles in southwestern Wisconsin, according to a Thursday release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). The last time someone died from measles in the state was in 1990, according to the DHS. Children younger than 5, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing life-threatening complications from the disease.