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Book Review: 'Mirror Image'
By Joan Baum,5 days ago
There’s something unusual going on in fiction these days – plots featuring criminal psychiatrists. Is it because they make for formidable evil doers, masters of the mind who can easily manipulate people for personal or professional reasons? Of course, most doctors, as Lauren Rico’s engaging new novel Mirror Image shows, are devoted to ministering to needs, but when the exception kicks in, it can make for page-turning reading.