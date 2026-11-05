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CAL FIRE report: California forests are overcrowded and at risk
By Robert Sheridan,6 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — CAL FIRE released a new science-based report examining the health and challenges facing California's forests and rangelands as they face mounting pressures from climate change and wildfire. The California Forest and Rangeland Assessment brings together data for more than 50 indicators showing trends in wildfire severity,...
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