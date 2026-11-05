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Practice Notebook: Drew Ogletree returns, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley remain out
By Abby Halpin,6 days ago
The Colts on Thursday held their second practice of Week 9 leading up to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. For the second straight day, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not participate in practice. Cornerback Justin Walley, who has not practiced since before the Colts game against the Vikings, remained sidelined with a knee injury.