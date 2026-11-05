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Now that Democrats hold power in Texas, what's next?
6 days ago
Texas voters created a blue wave in the midterm, electing Democrats to positions up and down the ballot. Gina Hinojosa beat out incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the state's top position, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton to flip a U.S. Senate seat, and Democrats captured the Texas House. The party now has a much stronger position heading into the legislative session.