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Over 50 Years of Photography Featured in Graciela Iturbide Retrospective at SFMOMA
By Regina Sienra,6 days ago
In 1990, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) became the first American museum to give Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide a monographic exhibition. Since then, she has become one of the most celebrated contemporary photographers around the world. Now, Iturbide’s work returns to SFMOMA with a retrospective spanning more than five decades of work.