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Should the Yankees hold onto Jasson Domínguez?
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,5 days ago
The Martian might be sent to the moon if he doesn’t improve. Three years ago, Jasson Domínguez was one of the most promising position player prospects in baseball. The 2023 campaign saw the man known as “the Martian” demolish Double-A, Triple-A, and MLB pitching, the last two in small samples following a pair of quick promotions as the Yankees’ depth depleted due to injury. Since then, however, he has been unable to truly establish himself in The Show both offensively and defensively.