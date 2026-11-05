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5 Retired MLB Umpires — Including Joe West — Sue Benefit Plan, Alleging They Are Owed More Money
By Ronald Blum, Associated Press,6 days ago
"In some of the issues you could argue it both ways, but in a couple of the issues it was pretty clear that they were just shorting the umpires," Holmes said. "And so we went through the process and we went through settlement talks. I think these guys were willing to take something less than 100% of what we thought they were entitled to just to avoid litigation and be done with it, but MLB's offers were not very competitive."