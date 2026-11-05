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Koch named Senate Majority Floor Leader
6 days ago
STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford) has been appointed Senate Majority Floor Leader Wednesday by Senate President Pro Tempore-elect Chris Garten (R-Charlestown). As Senate Majority Floor Leader, Koch will hold the second highest-ranking leadership position in the Senate Majority Caucus. The majority floor leader is tasked with establishing rules of decorum for the Senate floor, updating and enforcing the rules of the Senate, presiding over the Senate when the Lieutenant Governor and President Pro Tempore are unavailable, and advancing the majority party’s legislative agenda through the chamber.