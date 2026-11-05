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Guest Selector: Thomas Søndergård
By Callisto Martinez,6 days ago
The Minnesota Orchestra continues its annual tradition of bringing the idyllic melodies of Nordic landscapes, stories, and cultures to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis from November 5–14. Led by music director Thomas Søndergård and conductor laureate Osmo Vänskä, the Nordic Soundscapes Festival features classic piano and chamber melodies from late-1800s Norway, a symphonic opus from a Finnish composer, and sonic imaginings of Hans Christian Andersen’s enchanting fairy tales.