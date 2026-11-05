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REFUSE separates creatine into the cap of its upcoming hydration drink
6 days ago
Making creatine easier to fit into an ordinary day was and is the focus for REFUSE, a newcomer founded by lifelong friends Errol and Pat. The pair grew up next door to one another, and wanted a convenient way that worked around careers, families, and staying active. They have put the solution into a bottled drink, with the creatine kept outside the liquid until you pop it and mix it, to avoid any degradation.