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IM8 teams up with Care Bears for a family wellness line starting with multivitamin gummies
6 days ago
The superfood supplement Daily Ultimate Essentials has anchored IM8 since its launch, giving the brand, co-founded by David Beckham, a flagship daily nutrition powder geared toward adults. IM8 is taking that experience into family supplements through a ten-year, exclusive global partnership with Care Bears. The two are building a separate wellness brand around the characters under the name Care Bears by IM8.