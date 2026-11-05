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Three Wishes brings back Hot Chocolate as its limited holiday cereal flavor
5 days ago
Three Wishes has already given one of its familiar seasonal cereals a send-off this year, bringing Pumpkin Spice back for one final farewell run. The cereal company is now turning from fall to the fun and cheerful season of giving, and the flavor it has planned for fans and followers on this occasion is the familiar Hot Chocolate. It is actually a returning limited-edition seasonal option, having appeared around the same time last year.