undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Anaesthesia’ Ending Explained And Series Recap: What Does The Final Scene Suggest?
By Srijoni Rudra,6 days ago
Netflix’s Polish release, Anaesthesia, revolves around Dr. David Lazarus, a brilliant neurosurgeon, whose self-righteousness and optimism came at a cost. Saving the lives of his patients has always been his ultimate goal, and he goes to great lengths to make sure that he never disappoints. But there are days when things don’t go according to plan; he has to make certain tough choices in the OT, and as a doctor, he believes that making these complex decisions is part of his job. He doesn’t believe in giving up, so even when things look bleak, Lazarus keeps going unless he figures there’s no room for hope. The series begins when Lazarus fails to save the life of a young patient, and he feels completely defeated and extremely disappointed in himself. When the director of the hospital yells at him for performing an off-label surgery, Lazarus loses his cool and sucker punches him. He is fired from his job immediately and decides to spend a few days in his country home to blow off some steam. On the way, he bears witness to a train accident, and he takes it upon himself to save lives. The director of the local hospital in Suwalki requests that he join their neurosurgery department after seeing how talented he is. Given the massive influx of patients, they can surely use an experienced doctor, and Lazarus figures maybe this is his chance to redeem himself, so he decides to accept this unexpected opportunity that has come his way.