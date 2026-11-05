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‘The Cat in the Hat (2026)’ Screenwriters Discuss Diversity And Dr. Seuss
By Ridge Harripersad,6 days ago
The Cat in the Hat by American author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel is a beloved story for many people around the world, and across generations. Many of the book’s themes center on the balance between fun and responsibility, among other coming-of-age lessons. To me, it’s all about imagination and remembering to use it as much as I can.