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‘North Of North’ Season 2 Full Recap (Episodes 1-8): Does Siaja Find Her Sister?
By Ruchika Bhat,5 days ago
The second season of the Arctic show North Of North is finally out, and it’s a delightful show that continues to be the perfect slice-of-life to take you away from all your troubles and traumas. The 8-part second season takes Siaja on another journey that is quite similar to her previous one. Just like her fellow Netflix protagonists, Siaja has a main character problem. She’s always trying to meddle with things that she shouldn’t. She wants to help everybody, but it makes things harder for her, and all she’s looking for is love, a house, and a perfect life (oops). Does Siaja get closer to that goal? Will she be happier in the next season (if there is one)? What does she do when she finds her sister? Let’s find out in this recap of season 2.