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How providers can navigate threats of rogue AI and emerging legal landmines
By James M. Berklan,6 days ago
Artificial intelligence is already reshaping daily long-term care operations, but providers who ride the wave and fail to establish strict oversight provisions face potentially severe financial, operational and legal blowback. That was the blunt warning delivered by an expert panel at the LeadingAge annual meeting last week in Philadelphia. There...