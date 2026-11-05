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Delaware’s 25 Census Tracts Certified by the U.S. Treasury
6 days ago
US Treasury has officially announced the Certification and Designation of Delaware’s 25 census tracts that will be effective and where Opportunity Zone investors may acquire eligible assets after January 1, 2027. If you have sold any asset that triggers a Capital Gain that is subject to Capital Gains tax, now is the time to meet with your financial advisors to determine whether you should pay the Capital Gains tax or whether the potential advantages of creating and/or investing those Capital Gains into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund might be the right solution for you. If you have a project or an eligible Opportunity Zone Business that is seeking investment, or you are an investor looking for an Opportunity Zone project to invest into, Delaware has a new platform that can help!