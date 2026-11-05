undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thousands of gallons of aviation fuel spill underground in Bridgeport
By Brendan Brightman,6 days ago
A major roadway in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, was shut down and some nearby homes and businesses were evacuated due to a significant underground fuel spill on Thursday. Thousands of gallons of aviation fuel have spilled underground after a pipeline was struck during excavation along East 4th Street (River Road) near Coates Street, officials said.
7