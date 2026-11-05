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Ravens Place Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley On IR
By Connor Byrne,7 days ago
The Ravens could go the rest of the season without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a thumb injury in their loss to the Bills last Sunday. They will go the rest of the season without backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who came on in relief of Jackson in Buffalo and quickly exited as a result of a turf toe injury. With Jackson out for at least four games and Huntley done for the year, Baltimore placed both players on injured reserve on Thursday.