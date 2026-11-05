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Browns Unlikely To Trade WR Jerry Jeudy
By Nikhil Mehta,7 days ago
Barring a “truly crazy offer,” the Browns appear set to hold onto Jerry Jeudy through next week’s trade deadline, per The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero. Moving on from Jeudy now would deprive Deshaun Watson of his most veteran (if underperforming) pass-catching target. Second-year tight end Harold Fannin leads the team in receiving, followed closely by rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. But neither 2025 UDFA Isaiah Bond or former Raven Tylan Wallace have emerged as reliable contributors, leaving the Browns thin on playmakers in case of injury.