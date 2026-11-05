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19-Year-Old ASU Student Wins Maricopa County Clerk Race After Dial Concedes
By Aisha Khan,6 days ago
A 19-year-old Arizona State University student is set to take over as Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court after his Republican opponent called to concede. Jeff Dial conceded the race to Democrat Sebastian Matta, who held a lead in unofficial results heading into the call. Matta says he plans to keep attending classes while running an office that oversees court records for one of the largest counties in the country.
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