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Ørsted’s Revolution Wind Reaches Full Operations After Trump Administration Shutdowns
By Mike Schuler,6 days ago
Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted has completed its 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project off the U.S. East Coast, marking a major milestone for a development that faced repeated shutdown orders from the Trump administration. The company announced Thursday that Revolution Wind reached commercial operations in October under its power purchase...