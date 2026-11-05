undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Caddo Parish faces nearly $13 million in criminal justice operating deficits
By Darren Svan, KTBS Senior Investigative Reporter,6 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission administration announced last week that it may need to identify, if costs continue to rise, additional revenue sources to meet its statutory obligation to fund criminal justice system expenses. Previous solutions include asking voters to approve new property taxes, broadening the authorized use...