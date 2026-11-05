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Medicaid enrollees ages 19-64 face new work requirements starting Jan. 1, 2027
By Rebecca SmithKevin Delaney, WKRC,6 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid could soon face new steps to keep their health coverage, including monthly work-related activity requirements and more frequent renewals. The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and apply nationwide. People with lower incomes who qualify for health care coverage through...
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