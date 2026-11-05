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Garmin Descent X10: Built for the First Dive, Engineered for the Long Haul
By Jennifer Morgan,5 days ago
With the launch of Garmin’s Descent X10 dive computer, the company is taking a deliberate step toward making dive technology more accessible without sacrificing long-term value. Designed for recreational divers, instructors and dive operators alike, the X10 focuses on readability, durability, sustainability and rental-fleet management while maintaining the core...