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Police: Suspect charged after vehicle rams into Greater Cincinnati tobacco shop
By WKRC,6 days ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is facing criminal charges after police say a vehicle was used to break into a tobacco shop in Hamilton Township. Hamilton Township police said someone broke into the Maineville Tobacco and Vape on South State Route 48 by backing a vehicle through the front of the business. Police said the person then went inside and grabbed a number of items.