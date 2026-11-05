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Philadelphia Pop-Up Museum Listed on Facebook Marketplace for $65,000, Seeking New Partners
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
The pop-up Museum of the Philadelphian in Fishtown closed on Nov. 1, but now it's up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. In an interview with Action News 6abc, creator and curator Brian Adoff described the museum as a love letter to Philadelphia's people, celebrating both the city's good and its messy sides. Adoff estimated he received 2,400 visitors in the 18 days it operated since opening on Sept. 25.