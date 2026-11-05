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Rahul Kohli talks Zelda: his favorite game, most underrated Zelda, thoughts on the Zelda movie & more
6 days ago
In this clip from an upcoming episode of IGN Arcade, Carrie and Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli explains why he prefers Ocarina of Time to later Zelda masterpieces like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Kohli also teases having had conversations with his The Haunting of Bly Manor co-star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth about his approach to playing Link in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.