undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Philadelphia’s Iconic Movie Rocky Gets Its Own Behind-the-Scenes Story in ‘I Play Rocky’
By Philadelphia Newsroom Staff,3 days ago
Philadelphia has plenty of iconic landmarks, but few are as recognizable around the world as the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Thanks to Rocky, the City of Brotherly Love became forever connected to one of Hollywood’s most beloved underdog stories. Now, 50 years after the original movie debuted, a new film is taking audiences behind the scenes to tell the incredible story of how it all began.