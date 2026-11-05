undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Where to Eat, Order & Celebrate Thanksgiving Around Philadelphia This Year
By Philadelphia Newsroom Staff,6 days ago
Thanksgiving is all about spending quality time with family and friends, sharing a great meal, and making lasting memories. While hosting can be rewarding, it can also come with plenty of stress. Fortunately, there are plenty of Philadelphia-area restaurants, bakeries, and culinary destinations offering special Thanksgiving meals, catering options, and seasonal treats that make celebrating a little easier this year.
1