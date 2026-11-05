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Kia’s EV5 spotted with an updated design and a huge new infotainment display
By Peter Johnson,6 days ago
Kia’s Sportage-sized electric SUV, the EV5, was spotted with a distinct new style and an overhauled interior, including a huge widescreen infotainment screen. The EV5 is the fully electric SUV we want, but can’t have in the US. After launching it in China in 2023, Kia introduced the global version last year, which is now on sale in Europe, Canada, the UK, and other markets.