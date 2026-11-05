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Janet Jackson’s Fashion Designer Challenges Her Account Of 2004 Super Bowl Reveal | VIDEO
By Ny MaGee,6 days ago
Wayne Scot Lukas says the outfit was designed to expose Jackson’s breast, disputing her longtime position that the moment was accidental. *Janet Jackson’s longtime fashion designer is challenging the story behind her infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, insisting the moment that exposed her breast was no wardrobe accident.