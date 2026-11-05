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Outcome of Pathways talks to factor into Canadian Natural investment plans: president
By The Canadian Press,6 days ago
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. will be able to determine its spending plans for 2027 once top oilsands producers, Ottawa and the Alberta government nail down final agreements on how to advance the Pathways carbon storage project while growing crude output, said company president Scott Stauth. Oilpatch companies like Canadian Natural...