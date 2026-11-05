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Scherry Lynn Willis, 69
By admin,4 days ago
Scherry Lynn Willis, 69, passed away at 5:45 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in UK/King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland Kentucky. Scherry was born in Ironton, Ohio, on June 29, 1957, the daughter of the late William Luther Roth and Virginia Kathryn (Stevens) Roth Rader. She was also the stepdaughter of the late John Wesley Rader. She was a 1975 graduate of Symmes Valley High School, Willow Wood, Ohio.