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Ticket Alert: The Chats, Noah Gundersen, and More Portland Events Going On Sale This Week
By EverOut Staff,6 days ago
Celebrate the (mostly) good election news with tickets to an upcoming show! Australian punk-rockers The Chats have a North American tour planned in support of their forthcoming third album, Half Cut. Washington-hailing indie folk musician Noah Gundersen brings songs from his seventh album, Rites of Spring, to the Aladdin next March. Plus, you can descend into the industrial underworld of the apocalyptic Tony-winning musical Hadestown, which hits the Keller stage in January. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.