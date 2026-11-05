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The Pundits Slept on Gina Hinojosa and Keisha Lance Bottoms: Were They Lazy or Sexist—and Maybe Racist, Too?
6 days ago
The biggest story out of Texas Tuesday night wasn't James Talarico; it was the gubernatorial victory of Gina Hinojosa. She is the first Latina governor of Texas and the state's first Democratic executive—female or otherwise—since Ann Richards pioneered the power pantsuit back in 1991. Though Hinojosa's win was surprisingly commanding, it was entirely foreseeable. Her competitive position was apparent months ago. Yet national reporters produced endless, sycophantic profiles of the cherubic Talarico while relegating Hinojosa's objectively more compelling story to the margins.
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