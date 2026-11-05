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How the Mississippi Senate race between Scott Colom and Cindy Hyde-Smith got so close — and what happens next
By Andrew Romano,6 days ago
Mississippi is one of the reddest states in America, so this year's U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and her Democratic challenger Scott Colom wasn't supposed to be especially close. Now it couldn't be closer. As of early Friday afternoon, Colom was leading Hyde-Smith by 2,493 votes, according...