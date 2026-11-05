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Delaware GEAR report identifies $117 million in estimated government savings
By Jessica Nester,5 days ago
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer released the 2026 Government Efficiency and Accountability Review annual report on Nov. 5. The governor said the purpose of the GEAR report is to highlight results from state agencies and work to reduce costs, streamline services and strengthen accountability. As of July 2026, the report said GEAR tracked 164 State agency projects to represent about $117 million in estimated lifetime savings. That number includes projected savings and avoided costs, not money necessarily already saved.
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