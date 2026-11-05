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1A/2A State Volleyball Championships begin tomorrow in La Grande
By Garrett Christensen,6 days ago
LA GRANDE – Attention La Grande residents and volleyball fans, the 2026 OSAA 1A./2A State Volleyball Championships officially begin in La Grande tomorrow. Hosted by the La Grande School District in collaboration with Eastern Oregon University, the 2A games will take place at the La Grande High School, while the 1A games will take place at the EOU campus.