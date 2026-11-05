undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rezera revs up for $181M IPO to fund phase 3 trial of NLRP3 inhibitor
By James Waldron,3 days ago
Rezera—the new name for NodThera—is aiming for a $181 million IPO to take its NLRP3 inhibitor into phase 3 trials for a cardiovascular disease. The Boston-based biotech announced its ambition last month to go public, but has now given a sense of the numbers involved. The plan is to offer 16.7 million shares priced between $11 and $13 apiece, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday.