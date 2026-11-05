undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harmeet Dhillon, a senior DOJ official who oversaw Trump’s anti-trans initiatives, resigns
By Edgar Ramirez,6 days ago
A senior official in President Donald Trump’s Justice Department who consistently targeted the LGBTQ+ community is out after a controversial 18-month run. Harmeet Dhillon, who oversaw the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, submitted her resignation today, according to Attorney General Todd Blanche on X. "Today, I accepted the...