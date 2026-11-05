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Who is best libero in high school volleyball in Battle Creek area? Vote Here!
By @bcenquirer via Battle Creek Enquirer,,6 days ago
Each week throughout the fall, we are going to ask, “Who is the Best of Battle Creek?” as we look at each position in volleyball among the city/area high school teams. Nominations for each position have come from coaches with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.? Here is more about the Enquirer Best of Battle Creek list of top liberos in the area. High School Volleyball:…