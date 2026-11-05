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Wisconsin, Grant County suffer first measles death
By David Timmerman,6 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Grant County Health Department released information on the first measles-related death in the state, which involved a resident of the county. "Grant County Public Health is saddened to confirm the infant death associated with the southwestern Wisconsin measles outbreak, announced earlier today by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, was a Grant County resident," the department stated in a news release. "To protect the privacy of those involved, Grant County Public Health will not release additional health or personal information related to the death.
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