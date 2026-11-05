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Best of Battle Creek for football? Here’s how you voted for every position
By @bcenquirer via Battle Creek Enquirer,,6 days ago
We came up with our list of the top players at each position among area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. – the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer. According to the readers of the Enquirer, here are the B.O.B. winners for each position: Quarterback – Alex Miller – Pennfield; Runner-up: Lee Campbell Jr. – Battle Creek Central Running Back – Jacob Riser – Marshall; Runner-up: Isaiah Eakins-Gray – Pennfield Receiver/Tight End – Ethan…