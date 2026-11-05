undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Williamston soccer heads to state final after dramatic win in shootout
By @LSJnews via Lansing State Journal,,6 days ago
HOWELL — As the winds swirled and the rain came down in spurts on Nov. 4, the Williamston and Grosse Ile boys soccer teams engaged in a tightly contested battle with a berth in the state finals on the line. The Hornets had entered the postseason with a losing record, having gone through a midseason stretch of losing five straight games, but they rounded into form at the right time and upset No. 3-ranked Flint Powers Catholic in the regional final. Now, again as the underdog on Wednesday, Williamston persevered to send a scoreless state semifinal to penalty kicks. The…